"With Jeff unfortunately there is history" - WWE Hall of Famer comments on Jeff Hardy being sent Home

Since WWE sent Jeff Hardy home from live touring, various reports have been swirling. The situation caused many fans to fear the situation was a call back to Hardy's battles with substance in the past.

On Busted Open Radio, ECW and IMPACT! Legend Bully Ray commented on the ongoing situation, saying there is purely speculation as of now.

Although he noted that there are many reasons for someone having a difficult time on the road, the Hall of Famer also acknowledged that Hardy's history worries people.

“Listen, complete speculation as to why Hardy decided to go home, leave. You never know. Life on the road is difficult, Dave [host of Busted Open Radio]. I’ve explained this to you before. Lots of things can be going on in somebody’s personal life... With Jeff unfortunately there is history and what history will tell us is that sometimes Jeff gets himself in a little bit of trouble. I hope it is not those same things that have happened in the past," Bully Ray said. (H/T NoDQ.com)

During a WWE live event in Corpus Christi, Texas. Hardy was involved in a six-man tag match with Drew McIntyre, King Woods, and The Bloodline. However, the Charismatic Enigma left the match mid-way.

Fans at the event noted that Hardy seemed "sluggish" as the match went on, with Hardy leaving the match by going through the crowd quickly following a hot tag to McIntyre.

As seen in the video above, Hardy did not return to the ring and was replaced by Rey Mysterio at another house show. As time goes on without answers, fans' worries continue to mount significantly.

Matt Hardy comments on his brother being sent home by WWE

Jeff Hardy's brother, AEW star Matt Hardy, commented on the situation as well. During a live stream on the Househardy Twitch channel, Matt was asked about his brother's condition and if there was any truth to the rumors of illegal substances being involved.

Matt kept things close to the vest but revealed that his brother was okay. The tag team legend also said that Jeff's incident was "not his story to tell."

“I did speak to Jeff a little bit today, and he’s okay, he’s good. And I think he’ll be fine, but once again, this isn’t my business, and if he wants to go into it in more detail, then he’ll do it himself. But Jeff is okay. He is at home and he’s okay. It’s not my business, it’s not my story to tell or explain, and besides that, I wouldn’t be able to do it justice anyway because it’s not from my perspective, so, I love my brother and I just want my brother to be okay and healthy. That’s pretty much it," said Matt.

Regardless of the reasons surrounding Jeff Hardy being sent home, all of us at Sportskeeda Wrestling wish the best for him and his family.

Also Read Article Continues below

What do you think of the Jeff Hardy situation? Do you think we will see him on WWE tv soon? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!

Edited by Angana Roy