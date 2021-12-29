"Being very cautious" - Wrestling veteran Bill Apter explains how WWE has handled the COVID-19 situation (Exclusive)

During a recent conversation on Sportskeeda Wrestling, wrestling veteran Bill Apter discussed how WWE has handled the COVID-19 situation in recent times. Apter also pointed out what precautions should be taken in case of another outbreak.

Apter pointed out how the pandemic has changed the world and has not just affected WWE. Rather, football teams and soccer teams have also suffered consequences.

The wrestling veteran went on to appreciate WWE’s efforts at managing the current situation amidst the pandemic. WWE has been very cautious about the whole situation.

WWE @WWE #WWERaw Trying to manage his wedding jitters, @mikethemiz welcomes back WWE Hall of Famer @EBischoff to officiate the vow renewal between himself and @MaryseMizanin Trying to manage his wedding jitters, @mikethemiz welcomes back WWE Hall of Famer @EBischoff to officiate the vow renewal between himself and @MaryseMizanin. #WWERaw https://t.co/v6WVtDiORy

"The whole world is changed, every sport. I mean football teams, soccer teams, everything is in state of total what are we gonna do, should we have fans there or should we not have fans there? WWE is being very cautious... It’s the New Year’s day, a lot people are gonna be sitting home watching this. And WWE doesn’t want them to say, you know they have to see why am I not getting this?" said Apter. (H/T- SK Wrestling Top Story)

Check out Bill Apter on Sportskeeda Wrestling Top Story below:

Bill Apter claimed that the WWE Universe should prioritize health over everything else

During the same conversation, Bill Apter stated that the health of the superstars, fans, backstage personnel, and the WWE crew should be the top priority at this stage.

Apter continued by mentioning that the WWE Universe might be disappointed if some of these scheduled matches don't go according to plan. However, Apter urged the fans to understand the situation, if that indeed turns out to be the case.

"But the bottom line is, at least to me and I think all the fans out there, is the health of the talent and the people backstage and the whole crew. More important than anything about this, they always say, you’ve got a million dollars. Do whatever you want as long as you have your health... But really, think about the talent, them and their families that are going through this thing, not just about the company," said Apter. (H/T- SK Wrestling Top Story)

WWE recently had to withdraw several top stars from some of their recent shows due to the ongoing COVID-19 situation. Former Universal Champion, Seth Rollins recently tested positive, just days ahead of WWE Day 1.

Top stars such as Big E, Becky Lynch, and Roman Reigns were also among the few names who missed the latest run of WWE shows. Hence, it remains to be seen how the company will handle the situation going into the New Year.

Also Read Article Continues below

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use quotes from this article.

A former WWE writer wanted Bray Wyatt to end the streak. More details right here.

Edited by Roxanne Smith