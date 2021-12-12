"They couldn’t go down the roster" - Wrestling veteran Bill Apter reveals the issue with current WWE fans (Exclusive)

During the latest episode of SmackTalk, Bill Apter was in conversation with former WWE on-screen manager Dutch Mantell.

Apter discussed how back in the day, the majority of the pro wrestling fanbase knew about the entire roster, along with Hulk Hogan, but that isn't the case with fans these days.

Hogan was regarded as the biggest superstar WWE (WWF) had on their roster back in the day. However, the roster was full of superstars, as well.

Currently, WWE is still in the building stage with so many names on their roster, and fans of the modern generation are mostly aware of the likes of Drew McIntyre and Brock Lesnar.

“Back in those days though, beside Hogan they had a whole roster of people who were Superstars, so to say. Right now they are still in the building stage here with so many guys, but when I used to ask people about WWF or wrestling, I’d say, 'Who do you know?' and they’d say Hulk Hogan, Bret Hart. Then I’d ask people about wrestling and they say, 'Is Hulk Hogan still around?'" - said Bill Apter.

Bill Apter mentioned how the younger generation of fans are only aware of the current top guys in WWE

Apter continued and further added how the younger generation of kids still come up to talk about wrestling and only know the current top guy in WWE.

The wrestling veteran mentioned that the younger fans aren't able to go down on the roster and talk about the rest of the superstars, the ones who are usually not in the main event scene or aren't regarded as the top guy of the company.

"Even the younger kids today that I talk to, sometimes when dog walking, they’ll talk to me about wrestling and most of them just know Drew McIntyre, they know Brock Lesnar you know, they know some of the top current guy. They couldn’t go down the roster like we could back in the 90s when all these guys like Shawn Michaels, Brad Hart, Ultimate Warrior and Hogan. I don’t think they have enough top guys to headline that TV show every week.” - added Bill Apter.

Apter went on to compare the younger fans with the older generation of fans and how the latter were all aware of the likes of Shawn Michaels, Bret Hart, and even the Ultimate Warrior.

He concluded his discussion by claiming that WWE currently does not have enough top stars to headline shows on a weekly basis.

