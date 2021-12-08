"I wouldn’t have set her up this way" - Wrestling veteran claims he didn't appreciate WWE's way of setting up Liv Morgan's loss to Becky Lynch

On the latest episode of Legion of RAW, Vince Russo talked about the Becky Lynch vs. Liv Morgan match from this week's episode of Monday Night RAW.

The former creative writer took note of how the two women gave their absolute best, courtesy of the match they had on RAW but stated that he didn't like the way WWE set Morgan up for the loss.

Vince Russo stated that WWE did make the Becky Lynch vs. Liv Morgan match seem a lot more important.

“They made this match seem much more important than it was... This week of course we are saying there is no way Becky is losing the match. They really made it seem like this match was more important than it was.” - said Vince Russo.

Vince Russo went on to talk about how WWE aired a two-minute vignette of Liv Morgan and showcased how it was her dream to win the title. By the end of the match with The Man, Morgan had failed to capture the RAW Women's Championship.

While Russo does think that Liv Morgan shouldn't have won the RAW Women's Championship from Becky Lynch, he did claim that he wouldn't have set up the former Riott Squad member to lose the way she did after the build-up to the title match.

“They played this little two minute piece with Liv, this was the dream, as they had the little girl with the belt... then they do all that and she loses. I mean, no, I don’t think she would have won, but I wouldn’t have set her up this way” explained Russo.

Liv Morgan looked resilient in her title match against Becky Lynch on RAW

In her title match against Becky Lynch on Monday Night RAW, Liv Morgan put together a very resilient performance. However, the challenger failed to capture the belt, as The Man went on to cheat her way to retain the RAW Women's Championship.

Liv Morgan certainly looked incredible in her outing against Becky Lynch. In the closing stages of the match, she applied a Rings of Saturn but the move was countered into the Disarmer.

Eventually, Becky Lynch rolled up her challenger while holding the ropes and sneaked a pinfall win to retain her title.

