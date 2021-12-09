"Is there one person with a pulse that is watching these vignettes?" - Wrestling veteran slams WWE's booking of Veer Mahaan on RAW (Exclusive)

During the latest episode of Legion of RAW, Vince Russo discussed WWE star Veer Mahaan. At this point, the entire WWE Universe has been watching the same vignettes for six weeks now.

Vince Russo questioned if there was a single person who was excited regarding the upcoming debut of Veer Mahaan and the purpose of these recurring vignettes.

“You’re not gonna just roll right past, the Veer Mahaan, coming bro, I’m watching this is the same exact vignette now for six weeks and I’m watching this bro. Talk to the chat room again is there one person with a pulse that is watching these vignettes and saying 'I can’t wait'. Like, seriously bro, is there one person alive saying, 'Oh my god, I can’t wait'? Bro, what purpose are these things serving? What purpose?" questioned Vince Russo.

During the same conversation, the wrestling veteran talked about how WWE couldn't do anything with Jinder Mahal, who oozes charisma. Yet, the company expects to put Veer Mahaan over by airing the same vignette repeatedly.

"Bro, you could not get Jinder Mahal, you could not do anything with Jinder Mahaal who oozes charisma and we’re going to get Veer Mahaan over with these vignettes. We’re going to get this.” added Vince Russo.

Veer Mahaan has been a part of WWE for almost four years now

Veer Mahan signed with WWE back in January of 2018. During his initial days in the company, the former baseball player was managed by Robert Strauss on NXT live events.

Shortly afterward, Veer Mahan started going as 'Rinku' and formed a tag team with Saurav. They were managed by Malcolm Bivens.

The duo made their televised debut in March 2020 and attacked then-NXT Tag Team Champion Riddle. Together, the newly introduced duo was known as Indus Sher.

After moving up to the main roster, WWE changed Rinku's name to Veer and allied with Shanky and Jinder Mahal. However, thanks to the 2021 WWE Draft, the alliance ended.

Veer Mahaan is now a singles star on RAW, yet to make his debut. Are you looking forward to seeing him back on the main roster? Let us know in the comments below.

