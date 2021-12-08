"There were ten guys chasing" - Wrestling veteran slams WWE's latest booking of Dana Brooke (Exclusive)

During the latest edition of Legion of RAW, Vince Russo briefly discussed WWE's booking of Dana Brooke and the 24/7 Championship.

The former head writer questioned why female superstars aren't chasing Dana Brooke to capture the 24/7 title. In comparison, the male superstars chased each other around to capture the same belt.

Vince Russo also believes that the WWE 24/7 Championship doesn't mean anything to the women of WWE.

“But it was also when it was a guy, there were ten guys chasing the guy, remember, there were ten guys? Everybody, where are the women chasing Dana Brooke? I mean, I’m looking at this and I’m like, well bro obviously the 24/7 title doesn’t mean anything to the women, because there’s nobody, there’s no people chasing around the building,” Russo said.

Check out Vince Russo on the latest episode of Legion of RAW below:

Dana Brooke is the current WWE 24/7 Champion

Dana Brooke has been a part of WWE since 2013, but this is her first title in the company. While she is yet to hold a singles title in the women's division, she got off to a solid start by winning the 24/7 Championship.

Dana Brooke has already shared the ring with some of the most incredible personalities in WWE, including Charlotte Flair, Naomi and Ronda Rousey.

Brooke previously formed a tag team with Mandy Rose. Despite their partnership, she couldn't get her hands on the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship.

Dana Brooke defeated Cedric Alexander on RAW a few weeks ago to win the 24/7 Championship. However, judging by Vince Russo's comments, it clearly shows that the other WWE female stars seem least interested in going after Brooke's title.

Also Read Article Continues below

Do you think we will see more women chasing the title on WWE RAW soon? Let us know in the comments below.

Edited by Angana Roy