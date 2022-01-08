WWE and Becky Lynch still hold the right to use "The Man" nickname

Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp has reported that WWE and Becky Lynch are allowed to use the nickname "The Man" but they have decided not to.

Ric Flair claimed in a tweet, which has now been deleted, that he holds the rights to the name "The Man" and not WWE and Lynch. The tweet from Flair came after the RAW Women's Champion posted an image with the Migos at WWE Day 1.

Migos rapper Offset had previously dropped a video "Ric Flair Drip" which featured the Nature Boy portraying his lavish, playboy lifestyle.

Flair's deleted tweet was:

"The Mood Is Night & Day! One’s Real & One’s Make Believe! She’s Big Time, But There’s No Drip, And There Never Will Be! And I Thought She Was THE MAN, But I Guess Not Because They Don’t Own It! HA! When Are You Going To Give Up @BeckyLynchWWE? You’re So Far Behind! WOOOOO!”

According to Sean Ross Sapp, WWE has not stopped selling "The Man" merchandise, even though Becky Lynch adopted the "Big Time Becks" nickname after returning at SummerSlam last year.

Becky Lynch shares thoughts about potential Royal Rumble opponent

The RAW Women's Champion recently appeared on RAW Talk to discuss who could face her at the Royal Rumble 2021.

Becky Lynch, who recently pinned Liv Morgan to retain her title at WWE Day 1, seemed surprised to learn that there would be a Triple Threat Match between Liv Morgan, Bianca Belair, and Doudrop to determine the #1 contender for her gold. Out of the three names, Becky appeared intrigued by Doudrop's inclusion the most.

"A triple threat? [Becky then inquires about who's involved] Wait, Doudrop? When did Doudrop get in? Huh. Doudrop. A Fellow Celt. Maybe there's something to that. A couple of Celts getting together, overthrow the Yanks. Doudrop. Huh. Doudrop,” said Lynch. (H/T- Fightful)

Who do you think Becky Lynch should face at the Royal Rumble? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

