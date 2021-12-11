Doudrop potentially set to undergo another name change

WWE recently filed trademarks for several character names, including current WWE Superstar Doudrop's old name. According to PWInsider's Steven Fernandes, WWE has made multiple trademark filings with the US Patent and Trademark Office.

The Goods and Services filings also included "WWE The Build To" which is the title of their latest documentary series that covers specific feuds and matches in the lead up to pay-per-views.

"They also reapplied to trademark the following recently abandoned trademarks Ivy Nile, Odyssey Jones, Piper Niven for G & S: Entertainment services," - Fernandes (h/t PWInsider)

As noted in the report, the names listed above were previously abandoned by WWE. The company filed for "Doudrop" this past June, following her main roster debut on Monday Night RAW. The former NXT UK competitor joined the main roster this past summer and was immediately aligned with the superstar Eva Marie. It was the latter who would announce that Niven's new name was in fact "Doudrop", a name that drew audible groans from the WWE Universe.

WWE's most recent filings now have fans questioning whether or not the company is considering changing the Scottish-born superstar's name once again. The decision would make sense as she is past her storyline with Eva Marie. Many feel as though her original name would be more marketable than her current.

Reports say that WWE "replaced" Nia Jax on RAW with Doudrop

According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio, one of the reasons that former RAW Women's Champion Nia Jax was fired from the company was because the company knew that Doudrop could fulfill the role that Jax had.

“The Doudrop spot was probably the spot they wanted Nia Jax in. Because if you remember they wanted Nia Jax back by mid-November and when she said no that’s when they fired her and that is when the Doudrop thing started being, you know,'' said Meltzer

Do you want to see Doudrop's name changed back? How have you liked her recent heel run? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!

