WWE Hall of Famer reacts to Shayna Baszler's current path of destruction on RAW 

WWE Hall of Famer and hardcore icon Mick Foley took to Twitter to say how pleased he is to see Shayna Baszler embrace her more violent side on Monday Night RAW. He went on to say how this will help Baszler's stock going forward.

Mick Foley @RealMickFoley

#RAW Really enjoying this vicious side of @QoSBaszler - it opens up a world of possibilities down the road. Really enjoying this vicious side of @QoSBaszler - it opens up a world of possibilities down the road.

#RAW

The former NXT Women's Champion is currently on a warpath to remind the WWE Universe that she's capable of destroying anyone in the Women's Lockerroom.

Shayna Baszler has returned to her true form since splitting with Nia Jax and attacking her last week on RAW. The Queen of Spades' recent actions clearly shows that WWE is looking to position her for a major title run in the future.

Baszler hasn't been in the RAW Women's Championship scene since she feuded with Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 36, where she lost in a widely criticized decision.

Former WWE Women's Champion had strong words for Shayna Baszler following her attack

As mentioned earlier, Baszler brutally attacked Nia Jax following a match between the two on RAW last week. After forcing her to pass out, Baszler trapped Jax's hand in the ring steps and stomped on it twice. WWE later announced that Jax will be out of action indefinitely because she suffered a posterior fracture and dislocation to her elbow.

Not long after, Nia Jax took to Twitter to express her anger with her former partner.

Also Read

"You are a literal piece of sh*t" - said Jax in a new deleted Tweet

Will Shayna Baszler's new run in WWE give her a new opportunity for success? Will it lead to big things, or be short-term? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

One year after his passing, we at Sportskeeda paid tribute to our very own Road Warrior Animal here.

Edited by Abhinav Singh