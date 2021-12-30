×
WWE Hall of Famer X-Pac announces he will be "ring-ready" for 2022

WWE Hall of Famers X-Pac (left) with Triple H (right)
Nick Lombardi
CONTRIBUTOR
Modified Dec 30, 2021 01:26 AM IST
X-Pac recently appeared on WWE's The Bump. On the show's last episode of 2021, the WWE Hall of Famer made a big announcement regarding his future with the company.

Earlier in the program X-Pac mentioned that he is physically very healthy. Towards the end of his segment, interviewer Kayla Braxton asked X-Pac if he has any WWE related resolutions going into 2022. X-Pac would then announce that he plans on continuing to get healthier, and is currently set to be "ring-ready" incase his "phone rings".

"I'll be ring-ready at the beginning of 2022 in case my phone rings!"@WWE Superstars ... who wants a match with @TheRealXPac?!#WWETheBump https://t.co/AFRjzovLKP

At this time there is no word on exactly what type of in-ring run X-Pac would have in the new year. Some speculate that with the emphasis on 'early 2022', it could mean that Waltman is going to participate in the Royal Rumble, however there is no evidence to say that with any certainty.

In 2019, on an episode of his YouTube show X-Pac 12360, Waltman said that he was done with wrestling, following a match that didn't go the way he liked at a WrestleCon event.

X-Pac's WWE career

X-Pac has not wrestled for WWE since 2002, although he has worked in various other promotions since his first run with the company ended.

Waltman returned to the company in 2011, making sporadic appearances and even gaining a backstage role for the company. Since his return he has been inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame twice, once as a member of DX and another time as a member of the nWo.

Edited by Genci Papraniku
