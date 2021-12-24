"Bring us up or we walk" - Freddie Prinze Jr. recalls the time these WWE Superstars threatened to leave the brand 

WWE Hall of Famers The Bella Twins appeared on the latest episode of Freddie Prinze Jr.’s ‘Wrestling with Freddie’ podcast. The sisters discussed their time in the company and how they went all out to get promoted to the main roster.

Freddie Prinze Jr. helped The Bellas quite a bit during their initial phase as part of the brand by pitching storylines regarding the twins. There came a point in time when all the ideas pitched by Freddie and co-writer Angelo Fazio failed to materialize.

It was at that time that The Bella Twins took the initiative of going against the company and giving WWE an ultimatum. Freddie explained that while many people credit him for pushing the two ladies, he was absolutely sure of the talent The Bellas possessed.

Right where I wanna start which is when I was working there [WWE] and you two were down in Florida in FCW and Michael Hayes really wanted to get you guys up and our ideas just kept getting shot down, shot down and shot down again no matter — and I’m telling you, me and another writer Angelo [Fazio] must’ve pitched a dozen ideas in a month and no matter what we did, they wouldn’t get over and Freebird goes, ‘We’re gonna do the twin magic.

Freddie stated that if the women did not take the step of threatening to quit, it would have been difficult for them to get the twins to the main roster.

That’s how we’re gonna get em' on, and I didn’t even know what that was, okay, so I’m just like, ‘Whatever gets em on’ and then I don’t even know if y’all even know this, but the way we were able to bring you up was when you leveraged yourselves against the company and basically gave them a referendum: ‘Bring us up or we walk’ and all the — so many people have tried to give me credit over the years for The Bella Twins and I’m always like, ‘Y’all don’t understand. These women knew their worth and knew their value long, long, long ago’, and I don’t even know if you guys remember that moment. But I was just wondering if you did, if that was a plan or where were your heads at when that happened. - said Freddie Prince Jr.

Nikki and Brie Bella were highly responsible for starting the women's revolution in the WWE

In the same podcast with Freddie, Brie Bella spoke about the time the women's revolution began in the WWE. It was in 2015 when WWE supported the fans in releasing the hashtag #GiveDivasAChance on social media.

Post that, a lot of female athletes started to bag more time in NXT and ultimately made their way into the main roster.

Nikki and Brie Bella started the 'Total Divas' series with 4 other women in the first season which provoked many of the female superstars to follow their path.

Also Read Article Continues below

Will the Bella Twins return to the WWE? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Did you know a male WWE Superstar suggested that Bianca Belair use her braid in the ring? More here

Edited by Ryan K Boman