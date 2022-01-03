WWE 'Pay-Per-Views' to be now called 'Premium Live Events'

WWE has taken new steps in an attempt to rebrand premium shows for the promotion that have traditionally been referred to as 'Pay-Per-Views'. At Day 1, which took place at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, it was announced that WWE's specials will be called by a new name.

The company's upper management now believes the phrase 'Pay-Per-View' is outdated and no longer makes a lot of sense. After all, the shows have not been on solely pay-per-view for years.

After doing away with the traditional tag, WWE will be referring to them as 'Premium Live Events' from here and going forward. The news was confirmed by WWE commentators during Day 1.

Dave Meltzer @davemeltzerWON We no longer have PPV shows in WWE, they are premium live events. We no longer have PPV shows in WWE, they are premium live events.

WWE NXT gets a new theme

Speaking of changes, WWE NXT got a new theme and set makeover during the latter part of last year.

The brand switched from its trademark black and gold color theme to a more colorful one. A few weeks after the brand's switch in taste, the promotion dropped a short video which contained a hint of what the set of the development brand would look like.

It was also reported that the show, known for nurturing talent who eventually make their way onto the main roster, would be produced by Vince McMahon and Bruce Prichard collaboratively.

The report added that there will be no alterations to the day-to-day operation of the show and will be looked after by Triple H, Shawn Michaels and Matt Bloom.

However, many fans did not like the idea of getting rid of the black and gold theme after the chairman himself decided to take things into his own hands after NXT's failure to fetch significant ratings.

Also Read Article Continues below

Do you like the new name chosen for WWE's premium shows? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Seth Rollins has had more than 1 incident with a disorderly fan. Don't believe us? More details here

Edited by Genci Papraniku