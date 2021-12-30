"Sure will" - WWE sensation Cora Jade sends a bold message ahead of big title match

Cora Jade took to Twitter to send a message ahead of NXT New Year's Evil on January 4th.

In one of her recent tweets, Cora Jade made a bold statement, claiming she will surely win the NXT Women’s Championship.WWE NXT's social media handle posted a picture of Jade holding her skateboard and questioned the WWE Universe.

Cora Jade reposted the same tweet to write that she will definitely dethrone Mandy Rose.

"Sure will #GenerationOfJade," wrote Cora Jade.

NXT New Year’s Evil, 2022 will take place on the 4th of January.

A host of interesting matches are scheduled to take place at the show. Tommaso Ciampa and Bron Breakker will also collide over the NXT Championship. Another main attraction match is the Triple Threat match between Cora Jade, Mandy Rose and Raquel Gonzalez for the NXT Women’s Title. Roderick Strong will face Carmelo Hayes in an NXT Cruiserweight and NXT North American Championship Unification match.

Current RAW Tag Team Champion, Riddle will also make his return to NXT. He will be teaming up with MSK for a match against Imperium.

Cora Jade's impressive run in WWE NXT so far

On January 20, 2021, Cora Jade signed with WWE.

She made her debut on 205 Live and teamed up with Gigi Dolin. Dolin is currently a part of The Toxic Attraction and has assisted Mandy Rose in her feud against Cora Jade.

On the 10th of February, in an episode of NXT, Cora Jade lost to Xia Li in a singles match. This led to Jade taking a three-month hiatus before she made her return to programming and lost to Franky Monet.

However, Cora Jade was successful in beating Monet in a rematch in one of her biggest wins of all time. On the 16th of November, Cora Jade teamed up with Raquel Gonzalez and joined her team for NXT WarGames.

Jade and co. won the WarGames match, as the rising NXT star quickly found herself in the mix for the NXT Women's Championship.

NXT New Year's Evil is scheduled for January 4, 2022.

