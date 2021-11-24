11-time champion plans to confront Roman Reigns on SmackDown

Xavier Woods has teased confronting WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns on the upcoming episode of SmackDown.

Roman Reigns defeated WWE Champion Big E this past Sunday in the main event of Survivor Series 2021. Following his statement victory, WWE sent out a Twitter post asking fans who could be the next superstar to step up to The Tribal Chief.

Replying to the same, King Woods stated that he isn't done with Reigns yet, teasing a confrontation between the two on SmackDown this week.

King Woods and Roman Reigns faced each other a couple of weeks ago on Friday Night SmackDown. The match finished in a no-contest after The Usos interfered, ending Reigns' lengthy winning run in televised singles matches.

Following the match, The Bloodline viciously attacked Woods, and Reigns ended up crowning himself the new king of WWE.

Roman Reigns will also have to worry about Brock Lesnar's return

Roman Reigns has been the Universal Champion for over 450 days now, the second biggest reign in the history of the title. One of the most special things about his current title run has been him feuding with multiple stars at the same time.

As the Universal Champion, Reigns has a huge target on his back. Stars like Drew McIntyre, Jeff Hardy, and Xavier Woods have already teased coming after him. However, The Tribal Chief also has a major return to worry about - that of his arch-rival Brock Lesnar.

Roman Reigns faced Brock Lesnar at WWE Crown Jewel 2021 last month and managed to retain his title after some outside help from The Usos. The following night on SmackDown, an angry Brock Lesnar attacked several WWE officials, including Adam Pearce. These actions led to him getting a suspension and a massive fine.

At WWE Survivor Series 2021, it was revealed that Lesnar's suspension has now been lifted. It was also announced earlier this month that The Beast Incarnate is planning to buy ringside tickets for the upcoming episode of SmackDown in Los Angeles on December 10.

