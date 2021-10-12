Xavier Woods edges closer to becoming WWE King of the Ring

Xavier Woods edges closer to achieving his dream of becoming King Of The Ring as he knocked off Ricochet on this week's WWE RAW.

The King of the Ring tournament continued on the latest edition of RAW with an intriguing first-round match-up of The New Day's Xavier Woods and Ricochet. After Woods' patented springboard elbow drop, he defeated the former US Champion to move into the semifinals of the prestigious tournament.

The win by Xavier Woods sets up a very intriguing potential semifinal match against his fellow New Day member Kofi Kingston, who will face Jinder Mahal later on tonight.

Xavier Woods is looking to join some big names as King of the Ring

For years, Xavier Woods has publicly stated his lifelong dream to become a King of the Ring tournament winner. Over the past few weeks, Woods has been mentioning it on WWE television. When the bracket was unveiled, the New Day member was included in the tournament.

If Xavier Woods wants to etch his name in history, he will need to possibly go through his tag team partner, and then either Finn Balor or Sami Zayn to earn the crown.

Becoming King of the Ring means a superstar has literally joined royalty with past winners such as Stone Cold Steve Austin, "Macho Man" Randy Savage, Bret and Owen Hart, and Triple H, just to name a few.

In the history of the King of the Ring tournament, there has only been one two-time winner; which was the aforementioned Bret Hart when he won the tournament back-to-back in 1991 and 1993, just prior to his run as a main event player in the WWF.

Are you rooting for Xavier Woods to become King of the Ring? If not, who ado you think will win the tournament? Sound off in the comments below!

