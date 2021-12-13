Xia Li talks about her sister's reaction to her seeing vignettes for her SmackDown debut

SmackDown has a new protector, and her name is Xia Li.

The former Tian Sha member has finally made her long-awaited debut on SmackDown, and her unique vignettes and entrance have everyone talking. With WWE fans excited to see what she can bring to the SmackDown women's locker room.

Unsurprisingly, Xia Li's own family is also very excited to see her live out her dream. In a recent interview with Screen Rant, Li says that her sister became very emotional when she was shown the first set of vignettes that teased her debut on SmackDown.

"I remember I showed my sister the vignette. She was crying just like me and she knew where all the story came from. She had the same feeling as me. So she told me she’s very proud of me" said Xia Li (h/t Fightful)

Later in the interview, Xia Li described her family as worried, yet proud of her.

Li added that one day she wishes to have the ability to bring her family to the United States, and have them see her perform live in the ring.

"...They are very proud of what I did right now and they are also very excited. My future, what's going to happen, is I wish one day I can bring them over here to live with me. Then they can go to the show and watch me compete. I hope that they will come soon."

Xia Li helped save Naomi in her SmackDown Debut.

This past Friday, after weeks of anticipation, Xia Li made her debut on Friday Night SmackDown, helping fellow superstar Naomi in the process.

Naomi was finally scheduled to face WWE official Sonya Deville in a one-on-one match after months of tension and build-up. However, Deville had a trick up her sleeve and got Shayna Baszler and Natalya to attend ringside, clearly with bad intentions. Before the three women could attack the leader of the Glow Movement, Xia Li's theme song hit and made her exciting entrance.

