Photo: Zelina Vega shows off new Pokemon tattoo

WWE Superstar Zelina Vega recently got a new tattoo and revealed the same on the latest edition of WWE's The Bump.

Vega made her WWE return earlier this year, about eight months after being released in November 2020. Vega is a big fan of the Pokemon franchise and has rocked cosplays of famous characters in the past.

Vega has now taken her love and admiration for the famous cartoon series to the next level and got some ink done on her arm.

The tattoo that Zelina Vega got is of Espeon, her favorite Pokemon character. Espeon is a psychic-type Pokemon that was introduced in Generation II. Here's a photo of Zelina's tattoo, with Vega's comments on the same as well:

Only the Queen from Queens would rock something as dope as this," wrote Zelina Vega.

Zelina Vega is currently eyeing the Queen's Crown Tournament

Zelina Vega's current WWE run hasn't been impressive in the least. She lost on her return to Liv Morgan on July 2, 2021, and has failed to win most of her matches since then. Here's Vega talking about the reason behind her WWE return:

"Well I think more than anything, WWE has always been a place that I felt like I had some kind of unfinished business with. For me, as a kid, you're like I want to be a champion and there are so many things you want to accomplish. Coming back, I set my eyes on the SmackDown Women's Championship. That's what I'm focused on the most and seeing where that takes me. After Bianca vs. Sasha, who knows. Will it be Bianca that remains champion or will it be Sasha? Either one, I'm coming after them and I can't wait for that," Zelina Vega said.

Recently, things have started improving for Zelina Vega. She defeated Toni Storm on the latest edition of SmackDown to advance to the second round of the Queen's Crown Tournament.

She will now face Carmella in the semifinals. The winner of this match will take on either Doudrop or Shayna Baszler in the tournament finals at Crown Jewel 2021.

Winning the Queen's Crown Tournament would certainly help Zelina Vega's standing on the WWE roster. She has suffered several losses so far in 2021, and one wonders what's next for her if she doesn't manage to win the tournament.

