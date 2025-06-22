WWE Night of Champions 2025 update

By Prityush Haldar
Modified Jun 22, 2025 08:52 GMT
John Cena vs. CM Punk will headline Night of Champions [Image: WWE.com]

WWE Night of Champions is scheduled for Saturday, June 28. The show will be emanating live from the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, this coming weekend.

Night of Champions promises to be a thrilling event with some stellar matchups announced for the show. Stars from both RAW and SmackDown are expected to be part of the event. However, the tensions in the region continue to rise amidst the armed conflict between Israel and Iran. Things got further complicated after the United States entered the fray and bombed some sites in Iran.

Wrestling correspondent Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful shared an update on the event. He had reached out to WWE in an official capacity to understand the repercussions of the escalating tensions in the Middle East. He reported that he hadn't heard back, and the company still hasn't issued any public statement clarifying its stance yet. The company has deep ties with Saudi Arabia, hosting high-profile premium live events in the country as part of its partnership.

In fact, the company had earlier announced that the Royal Rumble will take place in Riyadh next year. This will be the first time in history that the event will take place outside of North America.

Matches announced for WWE Night of Champions

This year, Night of Champions will feature John Cena defending the Undisputed WWE Championship against CM Punk in the main event. The two in-ring veterans will renew their rivalry in the ring.

Other matches announced for the event include Dominik Mysterio defending the Intercontinental Championship against AJ Styles. Also, United States Champion Jacob Fatu will face Solo Sikoa in a one-on-one matchup.

The event will also host the finals of the King of the Ring and Queen of the Ring tournaments.

With so many high-stakes matchups lined up, it will be interesting to see how the landscape changes after the premium live event.

Edited by Prityush Haldar
