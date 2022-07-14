WWE NIL recruit AJ Ferrari was dismissed from the wrestling team after a protective order was filed

The independent Oklahoma State news group The O'Colly announced on Wednesday that WWE NIL (Next In Line) signee AJ Ferrari was dismissed from their wrestling team after a protection order was filed on July 5th, 2022.

Three days prior to that, a sexual assault was reported to the Stillwater, Oklahoma police department. They released a statement later on July 13th when the news broke:

Here's the release from the Stillwater Police Department. Responded to a report on July 2nd of a sexual assault investigation. AJ Ferrari was the suspect. Investigation is ongoing. #OkState @ocollysports -- Adam Engel, co-editor-in-chief for O'Colly Sports

Ferrari's attorney, Derek Chance, released a statement regarding the allegations:

The allegations against AJ are false. It is unfortunate that a student athlete can become a target, primarily because of their status as an elite athlete. AJ is cooperating with law enforcement and is confident the truth will come out. He appreciated his time at Okla State, but he and the university mutually agreed a change was appropriate -- h/t O'Colly Sports

The 20-year-old was on the wrestling team for the Oklahoma State Cowboys, winning the national championship at 197 pounds as a freshman.

AJ Ferrari is a part of WWE's NIL initiative

On December 8, 2021, the company announced that AJ Ferrari was signed to a WWE NIL deal as part of its inaugural class of 15 college athletes. Ferrari was one of the college wrestlers who was a part of this class.

AJ Ferrari and Gable Steveson are at the WWE Tryouts today in Frisco, TX. Bellator's Valerie Laureda is also in attendance.

As seen above, Ferrari's arm is in a sling due to a car accident that derailed his sophomore season; which he had amassed a 10-0 record prior. The incident caused damage to Ferrari's shoulder.

