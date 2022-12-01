WWE NIL signee facing apparent arraignment for serious criminal offense 

WWE NIL signee AJ Ferrari will apparently appear at an arraignment for sexual battery charges on December 6th, 2022.

The WWE NIL, or Next In Line program, was designed to transition promising college athletes into professional wrestlers within the company. Initially, 15 young athletes of various genders and sporting backgrounds were selected for the program, including a number of NCAA college competitors.

Now, there has been an update on one of the program's signees and some quite serious allegations he is facing. Fightful (via KOKH FOX 25) has reported an update on the proceedings. It has been decided that Ferrari will face an arraignment in early December. He was initially charged with one count of sexual battery back in August 2022.

"The court finds that there is probable cause to believe that a crime was committed and that the defendant committed the crime, The court binds the defendant over for trial court arraignment on December 6, 2022 at 1:30 p.m." the judge said.

WWE has not yet provided an update on whether AJ Ferrari will remain in the Next In Line program.

