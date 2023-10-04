WWE nixed documentary after Peacock said "nobody is gonna care about those three guys," former wrestler claims

Former WWE talent Dusty Wolfe recently disclosed details about the company allegedly canceling plans to air a documentary on Peacock.

Wolfe appeared in WWE between 1987 and 1993. In 2021, the 61-year-old was due to feature in a documentary alongside fellow wrestlers Barry Horowitz and Steve Lombardi. However, the footage has never been released.

On the Cheap Heat Productions Podcast, Wolfe claimed someone from the Peacock streaming service did not want the documentary to air:

"WWE, about two and a half years ago, came and they filmed a documentary on me, Barry, and Steve, and you've never seen it. It's never happened. By the time it was on their schedule, they were gonna edit it and then get it into the schedule. About that time is when Peacock bought out WWE's Network, and the Peacock people said, 'Nobody is gonna care about those three guys,' and it got shelved, and it has stayed shelved since then." [58:43 – 59:16]

Wolfe wrestled for several other promotions, including WCW and the World Wrestling Council (WWC) in Puerto Rico. He also portrayed Doink the Clown at one stage of his career.

Dusty Wolfe's reaction to WWE nixing the documentary

More than a decade on from his final match, Dusty Wolfe now works as a teacher. He has no plans to attend conventions or return to the spotlight in any capacity.

The veteran wrestler went on to admit he was disappointed when he found out the documentary was not going to be released:

"I'm not gonna deny, it was a little depressing when I got that word about Peacock," Wolfe continued. "But that also confirmed to me that I'm done, good, and moving on. I'm not doing conventions, I've not done this, and I'm not going to some show and making a fool of myself or anything like that. I've done the right thing." [1:01:48 – 1:02:08]

On a positive note, Wolfe added that he earned more money for the documentary interview than he usually receives in a regular month.

