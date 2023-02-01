Vince Russo feels veteran deserves a place in the WWE Hall of Fame for his 33-year run in the company (Exclusive)

Vince Russo wants Steve Lombardi to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame for his on-screen as well as behind-the-scenes work in the promotion.

For those unaware, Lombardi worked for the global juggernaut from 1983 to 2016. During his more than three-decade tenure with the promotion, the 61-year-old worked in various capacities, first as a wrestler and later as a road agent. Though he never became a main event talent, Steve Lombardi remained a dedicated company man for 33 years until his release in 2016.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo, Vince Russo expressed his dismay over Lombardi not being a part of the WWE Hall of Fame. The wrestling veteran believes that Steve Lombardi's contributions, both in front of the camera and behind it, warrant a place for him in the coveted Hall of Fame.

"Bro, the guy that bothers me, like I get bothered over Bundy, but that one guy that bothers me the most, he was there for god knows how many years - Steve Lombardi. Not only in front of the camera but behind the camera. Bro, are we really basing it on wins and losses because he was the Brooklyn Brawler? This is a guy who was a WWE lifer, and you know, that wouldn't make his life. You know what that would mean to him, and I see a guy like that, and I'm like, really, guys?" said Vince Russo. [9:15 - 9:55]

WWE veteran Steve Lombardi is grateful to Vince McMahon for making him a rich man

Last year while talking to Sportskeeda Wrestling, Steve Lombardi stated that he had nothing but respect for Vince McMahon for making him a rich man.

Lombardi explained that even though he consistently lost matches throughout his tenure, he has made enough money to be well-off now. He also pointed out how he could beat up almost 60% of his on-screen opponents in real life.

"I respect him [Vince McMahon]. He made me a rich man. He made me a well-off man. He always did me right. I always respected everything he did. People are beginning to understand today that the word 'jobber' is now labeled architect. Every person I wrestled, every person that [who] beat me, I would say 60 percent of them I could beat the hell out of in real life. So that's the way it works," said Lombardi.

Considering he gave his blood and sweat to WWE for more than three decades, it's safe to say Steve Lombardi will be inducted into the Hall of Fame down the line.

