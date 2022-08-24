WWE nixed planned feud between The Miz and 10-time Champion

Former WWE Superstar John Morrison recently revealed that he was meant to have a rivalry with The Miz before he was released.

In 2021, after thriving as a tag team for the second time in their careers, the former WWE Champion turned on Morrison, setting up a future program between the two. However, with Miz leaving the company for a brief period, WWE oddly released Morrison from his contract.

During a recent interview with NBC Sports Boston, the former WWE star spoke about the scrapped storyline between him and his former partner.

"We were going to feud, but he missed a couple of Raws before he left for Dancing with the Stars, so that never happened. I don’t know if the reason for that is public. But, that never happened and that’s why I was left in limbo, and then.. anyway, I don’t even want to get into it." H/T SEScoops

During his time in WWE, John Morrison found great success, winning tag team titles on six different occasions, becoming ECW World Champion, and he was also able to become a three-time Intercontinental Champion.

The Miz on John Morrison's WWE release

Before the 42 year old star was let go by the company, both he and the most must-see star in WWE history won plenty of tag team championships together.

Following Morrison's release, The Miz said on The Rich Eisen Show that he found it tough to see his friend be released by WWE.

"It's always tough when your friends and your colleagues, you know, get released but you always wish for the best for them and you just, you do what you do." Miz added: "Like, you just keep going, you know, like when my buddy John Morrison, he got he got released. He was my tag team partner for a very long time and when he got released, I was like, oh man." H/T Sportskeeda

Since leaving WWE, John Morrison has appeared for many other top wrestling promotions, including AEW as well as the Mexican-based company AAA.

Where do The Miz and Morrison rank amongst the great WWE tag teams? Give us your thoughts in the comments section below.

Did you know Paul Heyman got into a real-life backstage fight? More details here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Rahul Madurawe