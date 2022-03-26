Details on scrapped plans for Triple H's in-ring return at WrestleMania 38

Former 14-time world champion Triple H disclosed that WWE had plans for him at WrestleMania 38, but it got canceled.

The Game announced his retirement from in-ring action during a recent interview with ESPN's Stephen A. Smith on Stephen A's World. H said he battled viral pneumonia, which further deteriorated his health. He went into heart failure and got immediately admitted to the ER.

He added that he spoke to WWE Chairman Vince McMahon about competing at The Show of Shows, but WWE scrapped the plans after his cardiac event:

"I was already at a place in my career, as far as the in-ring goes, where I was comfortable being done and finished. If the right thing came along, I hadn't really said much, but if the right thing came along and they wanted me to do it...I had a conversation with Vince McMahon about doing something at WrestleMania this year in Dallas. We had talked and there were plans for. Obviously, when this happened, it shut all that down. As far as the schedule, WWE is an intense place, it's 24/7 and you're running, running, running. It put things in perspective for me." (H/T - Fightful)

Triple H opens up about his plans after retirement

Triple H is one of the most successful superstars in WWE history. He has held multiple championships and main evented numerous premium live events. Hunter has also been a part of legendary WWE factions like D-Generation X, Evolution, and The Authority. Inducted in 2019, Hunter's a WWE Hall of Famer as part of the D-Generation X. Triple H is also WWE's current Executive Vice President of Global Talent Strategy & Development.

When asked about his future in professional wrestling, Triple H said he'll focus on recruiting new talent for WWE:

"I'm back in the office. I'm fully focused on recruiting and developing our talent for the future. Whether that's at the Performance Center, finding the next young stud that's out there, male or female, Gable Steveson, two-time NCAA Champion, Gold Medal at the Olympics, his next step is with WWE. With us, it's finding that and creating that future. That's the biggest focus for me. As we move forward from there, it's making sure WWE is a success for generations to come."

The Cerebral Assassin's last televised match was in 2019 when he took on 'The Viper' Randy Orton at WWE Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia, a bout he lost.

