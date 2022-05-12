WWE NXT 2.0 draws low viewership for the recent episode

A new report confirms that WWE developmental show NXT 2.0 has seen yet another fall in its ratings.

The show was revamped at the tail-end of 2021, and saw mass releases to both its in-ring talent roster and backstage personnel. The look, color-scheme, and logo was also changes. The show has taken a focus on a more classic WWE approach to professional wrestling, as opposed to the high-intensity, high-workrate style that the show was known for during its black-and-gold era.

The most recent edition of the show featured a tag team match with NXT Women's Tag Team Champions Toxic Attraction, the start of the NXT Women's Breakout Tournament, an eerie promo from Joe Gacy, and a main event between Natalya and Cora Jade. Even the show's main roster star power didn't seem to help. The show drew 533,000 live viewers, according to ShowBuzz Daily.

This is around a 19.36% drop from last week's figure of 661,000 viewers. The show also suffered in the key 18-49 demographic, pulling a 0.10, down around 24% from last week's 0.13.

Bron Breakker was absent from this week's NXT 2.0

One notable absence from this week's edition of NXT is the brand's champion Bron Breakker.

Breakker defeated Joe Gacy to retain his NXT Championship: Spring Breakin', but was attacked post-match by some of Gacy's hooded goons. The sinister Gacy even took to the ring to issue a warning to Breakker on Tuesday's show.

Though Breakker won their first encounter, it seems the Joe Gacy feud will continue on NXT 2.0 in the coming weeks.

What do you think of the NXT 2.0 ratings drop? Are you enjoying the current NXT product? You can share your thoughts in the comment section down below.

Got pro wrestling running through your veins? Sign up for our exclusive newsletter right here.

Edited by Neda Ali