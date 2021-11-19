WWE NXT 2.0 ratings hit a new low

The ratings for WWE NXT 2.0 are in, courtesy of Showbuzz Daily. Needless to say, it is not looking good for the brand.

NXT 2.0's episode could only bring in 574,000 viewers. This is significantly lower than last week's viewership, which amounted to more than 600,000.

According to Wrestlenomics, the show got one of the lowest viewership ratings on the USA Network. The ratings for the 18-49 key demo were also underwhelming, only gaining a 0.11 rating which is concerning given that the show got a rating of 0.15 last week.

NXT took a major fall in the Cable Top 150 rankings and has found itself out of the top 50 rankings. The show was ranked #55, a significant drop after being at #36 the previous week.

Tucker Carlson Tonight on FOX News and the NBA match between the Golden State Warriors and Brooklyn Nets both excelled in key demo ratings and viewership count.

It's the lowest total viewership since February 10, when the show was on Wednesday against Dynamite.



Median viewer age was 62.



The brand was recently revamped into WWE NXT 2.0

WWE NXT 2.0 was revealed as the new version of NXT on September 14. Even though the show had been transformed at an intrinsic level, it received mixed reviews.

The transformation of the show proved to be unfamiliar to fans. Everything from the lights to the superstars went through a thorough makeover.

The black and gold logo was replaced with a vibrant multicolored one and WWE NXT 2.0 went for an amphitheater look as there was a significant improvement in the audience arrangement.

Regardless of the significant changes, the number of skilled prospective superstars remained intact. The Creed Brothers, Ivy Nile, Bron Breakker and several others were given proper acknowledgement.

It's just a bad day at the office for the brand as WWE NXT 2.0 will undoubtedly bounce back stronger and take control of their future.

