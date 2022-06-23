WWE NXT 2.0 sees increase in viewers, highest key demo rating since last year

The road to the Great American Bash continued on the June 21 episode NXT 2.0 and fans decided to tune in for it.

Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics has reported that NXT drew 637,000 viewers last night on the WWE Network. This is an increase from last week's episode, which brought in 612,000 viewers against no competition from major sports.

This week's show featured the highest total viewership since 657,000 tuned in for the June 7th episode to see the fallout from NXT In Your House.

NXT 2.0 rates high in key demographic, breaks top 10 for cable originals on Tuesday night

NXT ranked #7 out of the top 150 shows in the coveted 18-49 demo among cable originals. This represents the highest ranking for the show since July of last year.

The 0.18 rating for the 18-49 demographic is the highest rating since the "Halloween Havoc" episode last year on October 26th.

NXT has typically had an older audience, but that wasn't the case this week. The 18-34 demographic was up 56% compared to the previous four weeks and the 50+ demo saw a decrease in viewers of 5%.

Brandon Thurston @BrandonThurston NXT ranked #7 in P18-49 among cable originals Tuesday, its highest since July 2021. #21 incl broadcast.



NXT's highest P18-49 since the October 26, 2021 "Halloween Havoc" episode, but only the highest in total viewership since two weeks ago when June 7 averaged 657,000 viewers. NXT ranked #7 in P18-49 among cable originals Tuesday, its highest since July 2021. #21 incl broadcast.NXT's highest P18-49 since the October 26, 2021 "Halloween Havoc" episode, but only the highest in total viewership since two weeks ago when June 7 averaged 657,000 viewers. https://t.co/aMLYiege3Y

Brandon Thurston @BrandonThurston A much younger audience than usual for NXT, which usually skews older.



P18-34 was up 56% compared to the prior four weeks.

Meanwhile P50+ was actually down 5% by the same comparison. A much younger audience than usual for NXT, which usually skews older. P18-34 was up 56% compared to the prior four weeks.Meanwhile P50+ was actually down 5% by the same comparison.

This week's episode of WWE NXT featured a title match in the main event. Carmelo Hayes put the North American Championship on the line against Tony D'Angelo. Former NXT UK star Jordan Devlin also appeared on the show under a brand new name.

You can check out the full show results and read our grades by clicking here.

A former WWE writer thinks Jeff Hardy should quit the wrestling business. More details here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far