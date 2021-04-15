WWE NXT: April 13 episode viewership and ratings revealed as Tuesday nights become black and gold

WWE NXT moved to Tuesday nights starting this week, and wrestling fans were treated to an excellent show from the black and gold brand.

According to Showbuzz Daily, this week's edition of WWE NXT brought in 805,000 viewers, up from last week's 768,000 on Wednesday night. With NXT's official move to Tuesdays, this is a number that Triple H should be happy with.

With WWE NXT being the only wrestling show on cable Tuesday nights, one would think that their viewership will continue to rise in the weeks and months to come.

NXT: 805,000

18-49: 0.22 — Bryan Alvarez (@bryanalvarez) April 14, 2021

WWE NXT placed eighth overall on cable Tuesday

When it comes to the all-important 18-49 demo, WWE NXT didn't move from last week's 0.22, which is certainly surprising. Will NXT be able to build the demo on Tuesdays? Only time will tell.

Last week, WWE NXT took the 11th spot on cable for Wednesday, which was a lot better than what they've been doing lately. This week, with NXT's move to Tuesday, they captured the eighth-best spot on cable. It's nice to see the black and gold brand heading in a positive direction.

WWE NXT opened up this week with newly crowned NXT Champion Karrion Kross and Scarlett addressing the WWE Universe. There was no indication as to who his next challenger will be.

The main event was an eight-person tag match that featured The Way going up against Dexter Lumis, Bronson Reed, Shotzi Blackheart, and Ember Moon.

The show also featured Kushida capturing the NXT Cruiserweight Championship from Santos Escobar and the debut of Franky Monet (FKA Taya Valkyrie). Perhaps the evening's biggest surprise saw both Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair return to celebrate with Raquel Gonzalez as the three women's singles champions of WWE.

