Major current WWE Superstar teases a match against Braun Strowman

Wrestling fans around the world were stunned when WWE released Braun Strowman earlier this month along with multiple other major names. A former Universal Champion and a highly-featured star on Monday Night RAW, no one was expecting WWE to let go Strowman.

Following NXT TakeOver: In Your House, a fan on Twitter asked WWE to book Karrion Kross against Braun Strowman. Replying to this tweet, the Monster Among Men claimed that he would love to fight the current NXT Champion.

"I’d love to fight him!!!! But I’ll say this once time stands still when I want it to!!!!" said Braun Strowman in his tweet.

I’d love to fight him!!!! But I’ll say this once time stands still when I want it to!!!! — Adam Scherr (@BraunStrowman) June 14, 2021

NXT Champion Karrion Kross, who had defended his title successfully against four other men, replied to Strowman's comments and said that the match is inevitable. Kross added that he is looking forward to the match and preparing for it.

"Monster Among Men. You and I trying to annihilate each other is inevitable. I’ll be looking forward to it. And always preparing," replied Karrion Kross.

You can see Karrion Kross' tweet and Braun Strowman's reply to the same below.

Meet me in Valhalla will fight for the Gods!!!! #Titans — Adam Scherr (@BraunStrowman) June 14, 2021

What's next for Braun Strowman following his WWE release?

Following his WWE release, fans have been speculating what the future could hold for The Monster Among Men. In an interview with TMZ Sports, AEW's latest acquisition Mark Henry teased that Strowman could sign with Tony Khan's company after his 90-day non-compete clause.

"[He's] super high on my list. It's not all a Mark Henry decision but there is already interest on both sides so hopefully by the time he's allowed to wrestle, in August- I think the middle of August then we can have a serious conversation about contractual things of that nature, but right now there's interest on both sides," said Mark Henry.

WWE Superstar-turned-AEW talent scout Mark Henry says we might not have seen the end of Braun Strowman ... telling TMZ Sports he's hoping to bring the former champion to his company!!! https://t.co/webb7cgSic — TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) June 13, 2021

Comment down and let us know your thoughts on Braun Strowman potentially signing with AEW in the future.

To stay updated with the latest news, rumors, and controversies in WWE every day, subscribe to Sportskeeda Wrestling’s YouTube channel.

Edited by Amar Anand