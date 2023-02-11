WWE NXT coach Matt Bloom confirms 37-year-old former champion has retired

NXT coach Matt Bloom has seemingly confirmed the in-ring retirement of a former WWE Superstar.

WWE had waves of releases during the pandemic and many talented performers were let go by the company. Some have found their way back, whether it be as a superstar or in a backstage role. While other talents have signed with another promotion or continued their careers on the independent wrestling scene.

Former NXT Tag Team Champion Oney Lorcan was released from the sports entertainment giant in November 2021. He returned to the promotion as a coach at the Performance Center in October 2022 but never announced his retirement from in-ring action.

Speaking on Real Radio Monsters, NXT coach Matt Bloom noted that Oney was a member of his staff and that the 37-year-old had retired from the ring.

"My position now as a head coach, I oversee my coaches. I have an amazing staff. So, I gotta give props to those guys. Terry Taylor, Fit Finlay, Robbie Brookside, Norman Smiley, Steve Corino, Alexander Winkler, 'Oney Lorcan' Chris Girard, who just recently retired from being in the ring, Johnny Moss, and we have a few UK coaches that are on the cusp of being full-time coaches as well," said Matt Bloom. [H/T: Wrestling Inc]

Oney Lorcan sends a message to WWE fans

Oney Lorcan, also known as Biff Busick, wrestled in the independent scene for months following his release from the company in 2021.

He returned to the company as a coach at the Performance Center and seemingly has hung up his wrestling boots for good. In January, the former NXT Tag Team Champion posted on Twitter that he's not sure if he's wrestled his last match but has had a blast during his time in the ring.

"In 2022, I stepped away from performing in the ring. I'm not sure if I've had my last match, but if I have, I had a blast. Thank you to anyone I got to share a ring with. Thank you to all the fans. I'm really looking forward to working with @WWENXT in 2023. Happy New Year!!!" tweeted Lorcan.

BIFF Busick @_starDESTROYER In 2022, I stepped away from performing in the ring. I'm not sure if I've had my last match, but if I have, I had a blast. Thank you to anyone I got to share a ring with. Thank you to all the fans. I'm really looking forward to working with @WWENXT in 2023. Happy New Year!!! In 2022, I stepped away from performing in the ring. I'm not sure if I've had my last match, but if I have, I had a blast. Thank you to anyone I got to share a ring with. Thank you to all the fans. I'm really looking forward to working with @WWENXT in 2023. Happy New Year!!!

Oney Lorcan is a great in-ring performer and will likely be a valuable coach in the Performance Center. It will be interesting to see which other wrestlers transition to the role of a coach in the future.

Which current WWE Superstar would you like to see help teach the next generation of wrestlers? Let us know in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes