Creative plans for Bron Breakker after NXT Halloween Havoc revealed

According to the Twitter account WrestleVotes, the match between Bron Breakker and WWE NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa was a stepping stone for the Steiner as WWE looks to cement him as 'The Guy' in NXT 2.0

WrestleVotes @WrestleVotes Guys, NEVER said Breakker was winning. This was the first part of him being THE GUY going forward. At one point it was discussed to give him the title tonight, but obviously they chose otherwise. Probably a good idea in the long run. Guys, NEVER said Breakker was winning. This was the first part of him being THE GUY going forward. At one point it was discussed to give him the title tonight, but obviously they chose otherwise. Probably a good idea in the long run.

Bron Breakker faced Tommaso Ciampa for the NXT Championship in the main event of Halloween-themed special episode of the former black and gold brand. Halloween Havoc's main event ended with 'The Blackheart' putting Breakker away after multiple knee strikes and Fairy Tale Endings, leaving Breakker bleeding from the mouth.

WrestleVotes later took to Twitter to explain that this was the start of Breakker’s time as a top star in NXT. The match helped establish Bron as a star as he went toe-to-toe with NXT veteran Tommaso Ciampa. The long-term plan for Rick Steiner's son still seems to be the same as the NXT 2.0 star is destined to be the brand's champion eventually.

Bron Breakker was initially supposed to win the NXT championship

NXT 2.0 has been all about the youth movement ever since the brand's revamp earlier this year, with a lot of young talent getting a chance to showcase their skills.

Bron Breakker has been the focal point of the former gold and black brand ever since his debut. Touted as wrestling's next big thing, Bron's family just happens to be one of the greatest tag teams in the history of pro wrestling — his father Rick and uncle Scott, the Steiner Brothers! A freak athlete, Breakker played briefly in the NFL before ultimately deciding to partake in the family legacy. Big, loud, charismatic and powerful, Bron Breakker is the epitome of an alpha male.

According to a rumor reported by WrestleVotes, NXT Halloween Havoc was supposed to be the "launching of the Bron Breakker era" in NXT 2.0.

"Source states that tonight's Halloween Havoc looks to be the launching of the Bron Breakker era in NXT. At the same time, Tommaso Ciampa's run in NXT could be winding down. As evident, the youth movement with 2.0 continues," WrestleVotes tweeted.

WrestleVotes @WrestleVotes Source states that tonight’s Halloween Havoc looks to be the launching of the Bron Breakker era in NXT. At the same time, Tommaso Ciampa’s run in NXT could be winding down. As evident, the youth movement within 2.0 continues. Source states that tonight’s Halloween Havoc looks to be the launching of the Bron Breakker era in NXT. At the same time, Tommaso Ciampa’s run in NXT could be winding down. As evident, the youth movement within 2.0 continues.

However, those rumors were quickly put to bed as Tommaso Ciampa got a clean pinfall victory over the challenger. Things, however, seem to be just starting for Bron as the former NFL player received heaps of praise from both fans and critics.

