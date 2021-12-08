Massive interference ruins Johnny Gargano's emotional speech on NXT

Johnny Gargano was set to give a verdict on his future on the post-WarGames episode of NXT. Right as he was about to announce it, Grayson Waller suddenly attacked him with a steel chair.

The next step into Johnny Wrestling's career has been highly speculated. According to reports, his WWE contract was set to expire on December 3, but he extended it for a week to finish his ongoing storyline.

This week's NXT main event saw Johnny Gargano come out to address his future with the company. He promised fans that it wasn't going to be his most eloquent promo as they chanted, "Please don't go!"

The former #DIY member recalled his first WWE tryouts and thanked fans for their contribution in getting him signed. Gargano was unsure what his immediate future holds, and the most important thing to him right now was his pregnant wife.

As Johnny Wrestling was talking about fatherhood, Grayson Waller attacked him with a steel chair from behind. The NXT 2.0 star followed it by wrapping the chair around Gargano's neck and spiking him into the steel ring steps. Waller then cleared the announcement table and put Gargano through it with a big powerbomb.

Johnny Gargano was the first triple crown champion in NXT

Johnny Gargano is one of the greatest superstars in NXT history. Since the beginning, he has been the heart and soul of WWE's third brand and has even been given the name Johnny Wrestling by fans.

Gargano was also the first star in the brand's history to hold three different titles in the men's division. He had the honor of holding the North American title, Tag Team title, and NXT championship during his run with the brand.

Johnny Gargano won the Tag Team titles with Tommasso Ciampa, and the team was known as DIY. They had a brief reunion during the recently-concluded WarGames.

If this was indeed Johnny Wrestling's last match in WWE NXT, the WarGames match was a perfect way to end his story.

Will Johnny Gargano stay with WWE? Or will he try his luck somewhere else? Let us know what you think in the comments below.

