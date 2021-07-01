WWE NXT: June 29 episode viewership revealed as a new North American Champion is crowned

WWE NXT delivered another strong episode last night, which saw the crowning of a new North American Champion in the main event of the show. But did that help increase viewership for this week?

According to John Ourand of the Sports Business Journal, this week's edition of WWE NXT brought in 636,000 viewers, which is down from last week's 665,000 number. Since the return of Samoa Joe, which saw an increase in viewership, the show's numbers have declined for two weeks in a row.

.@shirai_io & @ZoeyStarkWWE set their sights on the NXT Women's Tag Team Titles, a NEW NXT North American Champion is crowned and more in this week's #WWENXT Top 10! pic.twitter.com/mmrVbTmbRH — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) June 30, 2021

NXT viewership declines two weeks in a row

As of this writing, the 18-49 demo numbers have not yet been released. So we are unable to determine how NXT performed in the key demo this week.

WWE NXT faced stiff competition on television last night with the ultra-popular America's Got Talent and the NBA Playoffs on TNT. There is no doubt that these two shows took a chunk of NXT's viewership this week as they aren't considered "DVR-proof" like WWE is nowadays.

Despite the viewership going down, the quality of NXT programming is going up. Let's hope they continue on a steady path, and eventually, the viewership will return.

WWE NXT opened up this week with a three-way women's tag match between Io Shirai and Zoey Stark, Shotzi Blackheart and Ember Moon, and Dakota Kai and NXT Women's Champion Raquel Gonzalez. The winning team would challenge The Way for the NXT Women's Tag Team Titles at the Great American Bash.

The show closed with Bronson Reed unsuccessfully defending the NXT North American Championship against Isaiah "Swerve" Scott of Hit Row.

What did you think of this week's episode of WWE NXT? What was your favorite match or segment on the show? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

Hi! We'd love to hear from all you Wrestling fans. Please spare 2 minutes to take this short survey

Edited by Arjun