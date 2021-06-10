WWE NXT: June 8 episode viewership and ratings revealed as the Million Dollar Championship returns 

Last night, WWE NXT got a lot of buzz as the "Million Dollar Man" Ted DiBiase brought back the Million Dollar Championship for the black and gold brand. But was it enough to improve their viewership numbers?

According to PWTorch, this week's edition of WWE NXT brought in 669,000 viewers, which is slightly up from last week's 668,000 number. While viewership has only increased slightly, it should be seen as a good sign that wrestling shows are gaining their numbers back this week so far.

Next week's numbers will be very interesting. It will feature the fallout from NXT TakeOver: In Your House this Sunday, which will air on Peacock and the WWE Network internationally.

NXT drew 669,000 total live + same night viewers last night, inline with last week's 668,000. In the 18-49 demo, it drew 0.20, up from 0.19 last week. Very steady overall, drawing from 668K to 700K the last five weeks. More at https://t.co/b30cDyPnzr later. — Pro Wrestling Torch (@PWTorch) June 9, 2021

When it comes to the all-important 18-49 demo, WWE NXT saw a slight rise as well from last week's 0.19 to 0.20. With both WWE RAW and NXT seeing increases this week, this might be a sign that people who tuned out for the first round of the NBA Playoffs have tuned back in. Only time will tell.

With this being the go-home show for NXT TakeOver: In Your House, it is certainly a good sign that the audience increased heading into Sunday's show, even if it was just a small amount.

WWE NXT opened this week with an entertaining matchup between Oney Lorcan and Austin Theory.

The show closed last night with a segment that was meant to build up the Fatal Five-Way main event at NXT TakeOver: In Your House between Karrion Kross, Adam Cole, Kyle O'Reilly, Johnny Gargano, and Pete Dunne.

