Returning NXT Superstar helps Mandy Rose become the new Women's Champion

WWE NXT 2.0 Superstar Mandy Rose defeated Raquel Gonzalez in a 'trick or street fight' to become the new Women's champion. God's Greatest Gift had an unexpected ally as returning Dakota Kai hit her former partner Raquel from behind.

Mandy Rose was recently moved to WWE's third brand following news of the brand's revamp. The former main roster star wasted no time in making a name for herself as she alinged herself with two upcoming stars, Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne, to form Toxic Attraction.

Ever since her debut on NXT 2.0, Mandy has made it clear that she was after the ultimate prize in the women's division. Her wish came true at NXT's special weekly episode as she challenged Raquel Gonzalez for the title in a 'Spin the Wheel, Make a Deal' gimmick match. The stipulation of the match that was decided after spinning the wheel was a Trick or Street match.

In a brutal hard-hitting match that lasted for around 20 minutes, neither of the women backed down and used all sorts of weapons. Raquel had the match in her grasp as she speared Mandy through the table, but a masked figure hit her from behind with a shovel to help Mandy become the new champ.

Toxic Attraction hold all the gold in WWE NXT 2.0

The 'golden prophecy' for Toxic Attraction came true as Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne defeated Indi Hartwell and Persia Pirotta and the champions Io Shirai and Zoey Stark to win the NXT women's tag team championship.

The Halloween themed episode of NXT 2.0 began with Io shirai and Zoey Stark defending their titles in a Stairway to Hell match. The stipulation for the match was decided on last week's show after Io Shirai won the right to spin the wheel.

In one of the best matches of the year, it was the members of Toxic Attraction who came out on top after Gigi Dolin retrieved the titles.

All three members of Toxic Attraction now hold titles as a new era in NXT begins. Will Dakota Kai become an official member of Toxic Attraction, or will her attention be focused solely on her old tag team partner?

Edited by Genci Papraniku