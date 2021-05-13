WWE NXT: May 11 episode viewership and ratings revealed with two title matches

WWE NXT was firing on all cylinders last night with another excellent show. But did that end up affecting their viewership?

According to Showbuzz Daily, this week's edition of WWE NXT brought in 697,000 viewers, down from last week's 761,000. With a show as loaded as this one was, it's downright shocking to see the black and gold brand's viewership drop this week.

This certainly wasn't the direction fans expected WWE NXT to go when they moved to Tuesday nights. The black and gold brand has some work to do to get back to where they want to be when it comes to their weekly viewership numbers.

NXT: 697,000

18-49: 0.17 — Bryan Alvarez (@bryanalvarez) May 12, 2021

WWE NXT placed 25th overall on cable Tuesday

In the all-important 18-49 demo, WWE NXT saw another drop from last week's 0.18 to 0.17. The demo for NXT decreasing three weeks in a row is baffling, especially with the black and gold brand putting out some of their best content they have in a long time.

Last week, WWE NXT took the 21st spot on cable for Wednesday, which was way down from the week before. This week, they dropped again down to the 25th spot on cable.

These numbers have to be a bummer to the NXT roster, and hopefully, things can start heading in a more positive direction soon.

The market is crashing and I have this guy always foiling my plans I'm ready to snap! https://t.co/cChSkh24Bt — Cameron Grimes (@CGrimesWWE) May 12, 2021

WWE NXT opened this week with Austin Theory of The Way taking on NXT Champion Karrion Kross in a non-title match.

The show's main event saw Kushida defend his NXT Cruiserweight Championship against Santos Escobar in a two out of three falls match.

What did you think of this week's episode of WWE NXT? What was your favorite match or segment? Are you shocked by the viewership and demo numbers this week? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.