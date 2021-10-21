WWE NXT: October 19 episode viewership and ratings revealed as Johnny Gargano returns

With Halloween Havoc just one week away, the viewership of WWE NXT 2.0 is moving in the wrong direction.

According to Showbuzz Daily, this week's edition of WWE NXT brought in 606,000 viewers, down from last week's 632,000. Going into Halloween Havoc next week, these aren't the numbers that WWE would have been hoping for.

WWE has loaded up next week's show with four championship matches and the horror character Chucky hosting the show. This isn't the first time Chucky has been involved with professional wrestling as he appeared for WCW in 1998 and was, ironically enough, involved in a storyline between Rick and Scott Steiner. With Bron Breakker challenging for the NXT Championship next week, make of that what you will.

WWE NXT 2.0 placed 29th overall on cable Tuesday

Regarding the all-important 18-49 demo, WWE NXT also saw a slight drop from last week from 0.15 to 0.14. With the viewership and demo down this week, it falls upon WWE to have a heavy week of promotion leading into Halloween Havoc next week to boost the show's viewership.

Last week, WWE NXT took the 33rd spot on cable for Wednesday. This week, they rose to the 29th spot on cable. At this point, you need to take the positives anywhere you can get them.

WWE NXT 2.0 opened up this week with NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams cutting a promo before being interrupted by a returning Johnny Gargano. This led to a brawl between the three men and Dexter Lumis evening the odds.

The main event of the show was a tag team match with The Grizzled Young Veterans taking on the team of Bron Breakker and NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa.

