WWE NXT: October 26 episode viewership and ratings revealed with its Halloween Havoc special

WWE NXT held a Halloween Havoc special on the USA Network for the second year in a row. But did it manage to bring back the viewership?

According to Showbuzz Daily, this week's edition of WWE NXT brought in 746,000 viewers, which is way up from last week's 606,000 number. Two years in a row, Halloween Havoc has been a big viewership success for NXT.

With four excellent title matches and three title changes, it's evident that people who tuned into WWE NXT last night liked what they saw. With any luck for the former black and gold brand, they'll tune back in again next week as well.

Brandon Thurston @BrandonThurston WWE NXT's "Halloween Havoc" episode on USA Network last night was watched by 746,000 viewers on average. It did a 0.18 P18-49 rating. Both are NXT’s highest since September 21, week 2 of the 2.0 rebrand.📊 More demos & analysis: patreon.com/posts/57943180 WWE NXT's "Halloween Havoc" episode on USA Network last night was watched by 746,000 viewers on average. It did a 0.18 P18-49 rating. Both are NXT’s highest since September 21, week 2 of the 2.0 rebrand.📊 More demos & analysis: patreon.com/posts/57943180 https://t.co/ROMNezNZnb

WWE NXT placed 11th overall on cable Tuesday

Regarding the all-important 18-49 demo, WWE NXT also saw a jump from last week from 0.14 to 0.18. With the viewership and demo up this week, it falls upon Shawn Michaels and the rest of the NXT 2.0 roster to build upon this and try to keep that audience.

Last week, WWE NXT took the 29th spot on cable for Wednesday. This week, they rose all the way to the 11th spot on cable. Any way you slice it, Halloween Havoc was a big success last night for WWE NXT 2.0.

WWE NXT 2.0 opened last night with a three-team ladder match for the NXT Women's Tag Team Titles that was won by Toxic Attraction over former champions Io Shirai and Zoey Stark and the team of Indi Hartwell and Persia Pirotta.

The main event saw Tommaso Ciampa successfully defend his NXT Championship against Bron Breakker, a result that shocked many within the WWE Universe.

