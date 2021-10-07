WWE NXT: October 5 episode viewership revealed as Toxic Attraction takes over

As WWE NXT 2.0 continues to take shape, it appears the audience that tuned in to see the rebranding of the show has already tuned out.

According to Showbuzz Daily, this week's edition of WWE NXT 2.0 brought in 632,000 viewers, down from last week's 655,000. Unlike the week before, the viewership drop was minimal, which should be considered a relatively good sign for the brand.

This week, WWE started the build toward the NXT Halloween Havoc special episode on October 26. This success of this show, or the lack thereof, will most likely be the barometer for the former black-and-gold brand going forward.

Brandon Thurston @BrandonThurston WWE NXT last night on USA Network was watched by 632,000 viewers, the lowest since Sep 7, and down 4% from last week.NXT did a 0.13 rating in P18-49 (about 170,000 viewers), the lowest since Aug 3. It ranked #34 on cable, according to Showbuzz Daily.📊 patreon.com/posts/57089093 WWE NXT last night on USA Network was watched by 632,000 viewers, the lowest since Sep 7, and down 4% from last week.NXT did a 0.13 rating in P18-49 (about 170,000 viewers), the lowest since Aug 3. It ranked #34 on cable, according to Showbuzz Daily.📊 patreon.com/posts/57089093 https://t.co/gE58ko0fps

WWE NXT 2.0 placed 34th on cable for Tuesday

Regarding the all-important 18-49 demo, WWE NXT 2.0 also saw a slight drop from last week from 0.14 to 0.13. While the viewership and demo dropped again this week, the decrease wasn't as big as last week's decline. For this reason, it's fair to say that this number reflects NXT 2.0's core audience. Whether the show manages to get the viewership number it had a few weeks ago remains to be seen.

Last week, WWE NXT 2.0 took the 32nd spot on cable for Wednesday. This week, the program dropped to the 34th spot on cable. While this drop isn't as bad as last week, it's still disappointing to see the brand fall so far over the past few weeks.

WWE NXT 2.0 opened last night with Mandy Rose of Toxic Attraction going one-on-one with former NXT Women's Champion Ember Moon.

In the main event, MSK successfully defended their NXT Tag Team Championships in a four-way elimination match. They defeated Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams, Brooks Jensen and Josh Briggs, and The Grizzled Young Veterans.

