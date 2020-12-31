WWE NXT preview for Dec. 30: Can Johnny Gargano successfully defend his title?

With only one week away from NXT New Year's Evil, the Black and Gold Brand delivers a stacked show full of great matches to bid goodbye to the year 2020.

With Johnny Gargano scheduled to defend his NXT North American Championship against Leon Ruff, will he finally retain this title for the first time successfully? Tune in to find out.

NXT also looks to deliver a big match to open the show with the recently returning Bronson Reed going one-on-one with Isiah "Swerve" Scott, who is coming fresh off a victory over Jake Atlas last week's edition of NXT. Only one man can continue their winning ways. If given time, this match could very well steal the entire show.

The NXT 2020 Year-End Award winners will be announced tonight

Between all the matches this evening, NXT will be announcing the 2020 Year-End Awards winners that were voted on by you, the WWE Universe. Who will take these bragging rights with them into 2020? We will find out tonight throughout the broadcast.

Last week on NXT, we saw the shocking return of Mercedes Martinez, who attacked NXT Women's Champion Io Shirai from behind and left her lying dominantly.

Tonight on NXT, Martinez returns to action for the first time in several months. Whoever stands in her way on her path towards Shirai and the NXT Women's Championship is probably not going to have a good evening.

As of this writing, this is everything currently scheduled for tonight's edition of WWE NXT:

The 2020 NXT Year-End Award winners are announced.

Isiah "Swerve" Scott goes one-on-one with Bronson Reed.

Mercedes Martinez will be in action against an opponent yet to be named.

Breezango face The Grizzled Young Veterans in tag team action.

Pete Dunne reignites his long, storied rivalry when he faces Roderick Strong.

A look at the history between Rhea Ripley and Raquel Gonzalez heading into New Year's Evil.

Johnny Gargano defends the NXT North American Championship against Leon Ruff.

