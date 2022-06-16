WWE NXT ratings drop despite no competition from major sports

The ratings for this week's episode of WWE NXT 2.0 are in and the show saw a decrease in viewers, according to Showbuzz Daily.

Tuesday's edition of WWE NXT was a taped episode and did not face competition from the NBA or NHL playoffs. The show garnered 612,000 viewers, a drop from the 657,000 that tuned in last week for the episode following In Your House.

According to Wrestlenomics, WWE NXT 2.0 received a 0.12 rating (157,000 viewers) in the key 18-49 demographic, tied for the third-lowest rating of 2022. The overall viewership for the episode is the twelfth-highest total of viewers so far this year. Last week's episode had a 0.14 (183,000 viewers) in the key demo.

WWE NXT ratings compared to last year

As compared to the ratings from the same week in 2021, NXT 2.0 is down 11.9% in overall viewers and 36.8% in the key 18-49 demographic. Last year's post-TakeOver: In Your House episode had 685,000 viewers, as opposed to the 612,000 for Tuesday's show.

Last night's episode of NXT 2.0 was the first taped episode to air on the USA Network since the September 7th show last year. That was the final episode before NXT went from the black & gold brand to the more colorful 2.0 aesthetic. The taped September 7th episode of NXT had 601,000 viewers and a 0.14 key demo rating.

Last night's episode featured Bron Breakker defending the NXT Championship and the Creed Brothers putting the NXT Tag Team Championships on the line. You can check out the full show results and read our grades here.

