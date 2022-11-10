The ratings for this week's edition of NXT are in, and it is good news for WWE's developmental brand.

WWE NXT was up against stiff competition last night on Election Night in the United States. However, the show didn't see all that much of a dip in overall viewership and saw an increase in viewers in key demographics.

According to Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics, last night's episode of WWE NXT garnered 664,000 viewers. The show received a rating of 0.15 in the key 18-49-year-old demographic, which ranked at number 40 for the night.

664,000 viewers

patreon.com/wrestlenomics WWE NXT last night on USA Network (8-10:06pm):664,000 viewersP18-49 rating: 0.15#40 cable original in P18-49 WWE NXT last night on USA Network (8-10:06pm):664,000 viewersP18-49 rating: 0.15#40 cable original in P18-49📊 patreon.com/wrestlenomics https://t.co/efQudAMlVO

Brandon also noted that NXT was down just 1% in viewership from last week and saw an 11% increase in viewers in the 18-49 age range. The increase in ratings came from the younger side of the demographic on Election Night.

patreon.com/posts/74451231 Despite going against Election Night news coverage, NXT was down just 1% from last week, was actually up 11% in P18-49. Younger half of the demo especially was up. Despite going against Election Night news coverage, NXT was down just 1% from last week, was actually up 11% in P18-49. Younger half of the demo especially was up.📋 patreon.com/posts/74451231 https://t.co/DAahOScpXl

WWE Superstar The Rock on a presidential run in the future

The Rock recently spoke about possibly running for president in the future. The Great One is rumored to be returning to the company for WrestleMania 39 but has also been rumored to run for public office.

Speaking with Jake Tapper on CNN, The Rock said he wants to focus on being a father at the moment but hasn't ruled out a potential run for president down the line.

"The fact that I've been approached by the most influential people in the world of politics, which I think you (Jake Tapper) know very well. It was really moving but right now the most important job I have is to be their father." H/T: SEScoops

While Election Night didn't have much of an effect on the ratings for NXT, an election may be in store for The Most Electrifying Man in All of Entertainment. It will be interesting to see if the ratings for NXT increase next week without much competition.

