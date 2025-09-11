  • home icon
WWE NXT set to make its return to historic venue (Exclusive)

By Faiz Ahmed
Modified Sep 11, 2025 18:11 GMT
WWE NXT is set for a massive episode in the coming months as it makes a return to one of the company's most iconic venues. WWE's developmental brand has been making waves since its partnership with TNA, and the brand seems to have found a new lease of life.

NXT is set to return to The Theatre at Madison Square Garden in November. This would be the Shawn Michaels-led brand's second appearance at the iconic venue this year. They even hosted NXT: Roadblock 2025 at the venue back in March of this year.

It was revealed on the latest episode of WrestleVotes Radio on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge that NXT would be hosting the November 18 episode at the Theatre. This follows the Monday Night RAW episode, which is set to be hosted at Madison Square Garden as well, and will be John Cena's final appearance at the venue.

This would be NXT's third-ever appearance at The Theatre. In addition to this year's events, the brand also hosted one in 2016. With the November 18 episode being at such an iconic venue, it will likely be booked as one of the best shows of the brand.

While both these MSG shows are still a few months away, the excitement will be building amongst the fans for both shows. John Cena is set to make his final appearance at the iconic venue, which hosted the first-ever WrestleMania, and it is set to be an emotional goodbye for the 17-time WWE World Champion.

The last time WWE NXT hosted a show at The Theatre, some huge moments took place. The Hardy Boyz defended their TNA World Tag Team Championships against Fraxiom at the show, and Stephanie Vaquer became the first women's double champion in NXT history. She defeated Giulia in a Winner Takes All match to win both the NXT Women's and the North American Women's Championship.

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use this exclusive, and don't forget to listen to WrestleVotes Radio on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge.

