WWE not returning to iconic venue for holiday season (Exclusive)

By Faiz Ahmed
Modified Sep 11, 2025 18:16 GMT
WWE to break over a decade long tradition. (Image via WWE.com)
WWE to break over a decade long tradition. (Image via WWE.com)

WWE has had numerous iconic venues over the past few decades. Some of them have become synonymous with the Stamford-based promotion due to the shared history. Boston's TD Garden, Chicago's AllState Arena, and Los Angeles' Staples Center are all examples of such venues.

There is one place that will always be iconic for the promotion, and it is Madison Square Garden in New York. It hosted the first-ever WrestleMania in 1985 and has been a part of WWE's history since then. The venue has also hosted a live show on December 26 every year since 2009, but that doesn't seem to be the case this year.

During the latest episode of WrestleVotes Radio on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, JoeyVotes revealed that WWE won't be heading to MSG during the holiday season this year. Instead, the December 26 show will take place in Baltimore, Maryland, with the promotion going to the Garden for an episode of RAW in the middle of November.

The November 17 episode of Monday Night RAW is set to emanate live from Madison Square Garden and will mark John Cena's final appearance at the venue. With the promotion already heading to the iconic venue just weeks before their annual live show, it seems they decided to move to Baltimore to accommodate a much bigger show at MSG.

John Cena is heading towards the end of his retirement tour now, as only a few dates remain for the fans to witness The Unseen 17 in the ring. The former Undisputed WWE Champion made his final appearance on SmackDown last week. He was attacked by Brock Lesnar during his match with Sami Zayn, setting up one final clash with The Beast Incarnate at Wrestlepalooza.

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use this exclusive, and don't forget to listen to WrestleVotes Radio on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge.

Edited by Faiz Ahmed
