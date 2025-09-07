4 Reasons why Brock Lesnar should beat John Cena at WWE Wrestlepalooza 2025

Brock Lesnar vs. John Cena at WWE Wrestlepalooza was made official after the latest episode of SmackDown. The Beast Incarnate interrupted Cena's United States Title match against Sami Zayn.

Ad

As both men were on the mat, Lesnar came out and hit each performer with an F5. After walking backstage, The Beast Incarnate called out his long-time rival for a match at Wrestlepalooza.

Since it's in the books, both men could feasibly walk away victorious in the PLE's main event. Below are four reasons why it should be Lesnar who topples Cena at Wrestlepalooza.

When scripted fights get too real - Watch Here!

#4. It would generate sympathy and intrigue for John Cena's final matches

John Cena has won most of the matches on his retirement tour. As a heel, he defeated Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton, and CM Punk. After returning to the beloved fan favorite role ahead of SummerSlam, he lost the Undisputed WWE Title back to Rhodes.

Ad

Trending

With limited dates and matches left, each opponent has to hold personal meaning to Cena's past. Zayn debuted in a US Championship Open Challenge over a decade ago.

Lesnar has crossed paths with Cena several times in their careers. If Lesnar runs through the retiring Cena and even makes quick work of him, it will generate even more sympathy for the 17-time world champion in his final appearances.

#3. Brock Lesnar lost his last match in WWE

Ad

The last time fans saw Brock Lesnar before he returned at the end of SummerSlam 2025 was two years ago in a losing effort against Cody Rhodes.

The stars had a trio of brutal matches, with The Beast endorsing The American Nightmare after his defeat. After Roman Reigns lost the Undisputed Title, he wasn't going to lose many matches.

If he did, he would have lost all of his aura of invincibility. Even though his last appearance was a loss, Lesnar has always been portrayed as a dominant force in WWE. He needs to win at Wrestlepalooza.

Ad

#2. John Cena can afford to lose at Wrestlepalooza

After losing the Undisputed Title to Rhodes at SummerSlam, Cena needed a rebound win. He achieved this against Logan Paul at Clash in Paris.

Although it wasn't a rivalry the fans really wanted or needed, the 17-time champion got back on track by beating a hated heel. Lesnar divides fans because of his brutal legitimacy as a former UFC Heavyweight Champion.

Ad

He has credibility that other WWE stars don't possess. Since Cena won his last match, he will still be protected if he loses to The Beast Incarnate at Wrestlepalooza.

#1. It will set Brock Lesnar up as a threat after the PLE

As Cena's career winds down with each passing day, Lesnar is still an active, part-time performer. It's been his usual approach whenever he's competed since returning to WWE in 2021.

Ad

If The Leader of Cenation wins, it would set up another potential match. That's how normal booking works, but Cena's feuds have to be shortened to fit them all in before his retirement tour ends.

Since it's only one more match, Lesnar must win. The 17-time champion is winding down his career, but The Beast still looms as a physical anomaly for current stars. Beating Cena at Wrestlepalooza will make Lesnar a huge threat moving forward.

He could be a potential challenger for Cody Rhodes. Lesnar might feel different about The American Nightmare now that he has a title and he's had two years to think over his loss.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Matthew Serocki Matt Serocki is a sports journalist from outside of Boston, Massachusetts who has written about sports for a local newspaper, the MetroWest Daily News.



Matt has written about professional wrestling for the past year but has been writing lyrics, short stories and novels in his spare time. He writes around 30-50 articles per month.



During his time on writing for Sportskeeda, Matt has written about a variety of topics including the history of the business as well as about the current stars and product. He follows numerous promotions like the WWE, AEW, ROH, MLW, NJPW, Championship Wrestling from Hollywood and WOW.



Studied Communications with a focus on writing at Framingham State University from 2000-2004. Know More

These wrestling matches are not 'fake' at all - Watch!