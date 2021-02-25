"I would love to put him through a wall" - WWE star on what he'd want to do to Edge

WWE Hall of Famer Edge's return to the company has opened up a number of dream matches, one of them being against NXT star Karrion Kross. Kross recently stated that he is desperate to face Edge and put him through a wall.

Edge won this year's men's Royal Rumble match, a year after his return to the company. At Elimination Chamber, The Rated-R Superstar chose Roman Reigns as his opponent for WrestleMania 37.

In an interview with FOX Sports, Karrion Kross was asked how "desperate" he is to face Edge, after their recent interaction on NXT. Kross said that he would "love to put him through a wall".

"Oh, I would love to put him through a wall! Yeah. Yes. I feel like that’s going to be coming at one point in our — the reaction that he and I got from people seeing that encounter, there is an interest there ... and I think, at some point, we’re going to revisit that, and it’s going to be very violent."

After a fist bump to Reed, Edge gets confronted by Kross before he can leave #WWENXT.



Just this week, on top of a whole #RoyalRumble bumping for young stars, Edge has now had moments with Damian Priest, Pete Dunne, Finn Balor, Bronson Reed, and Karrion Kross. pic.twitter.com/8aVMhM19uX — ⌨️ Patches Chance 💖💜💙 (@patcheschance) February 4, 2021

Kross said that he and his friends imitated Edge in their younger days and it was "surreal" to be in WWE with him. Karrion Kross had a backstage moment with Edge when the 2021 men's Royal Rumble winner visited NXT following his victory at Royal Rumble.

Karrion Kross says Edge's WWE story is an "amazing" one

Edge and Karrion Kross

Kross stated that Edge is one of the best in the world and his return from injury is an "amazing" story.

The WWE NXT star said that he is looking forward to the match between Roman Reigns and Edge for the Universal Championship at WrestleMania 37.

SPEAR BY EDGE!



SPEAR BY ROMAN REIGNS!



🔥 🔥 🔥#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/X40rTnHdX4 — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) February 20, 2021

Kross revealed that he will wait "patiently" to face The Rated-R Superstar in WWE in the future.