WWE NXT superstar teases bringing in Brock Lesnar as mystery partner

Brock Lesnar has returned from a hiatus looking for action in WWE as he attacked Bobby Lashley viciously on RAW. But it seems that the Beast Incarnate has been made an offer to come over on NXT for a bit of competition as well.

Cameron Grimes looks to be two partners short as he looks to take on the wicked Joe Gacy's faction The Schism this Tuesday in a six-man tag team match. As he searches to find partners to battle the trio, Grimes may potentially have a massive teammate in mind in the form of Brock Lesnar.

Cameron Grimes took to social media to tease the possibility of bringing in the Beast Incarnate to destroy the forces of Joe Gacy, Rip Fowler, and Jagger Reid. The former Million Dollar Champion hinted that he wouldn't need two partners as he replied to a post of Lesnar making his next appearance on RAW:

"I mean who said I was looking for two partners?!" Cameron Grimes tweeted.

Lesnar, though, may have quite a big challenge ahead of him. He returned to target The All Mighty himself before the latter's match against Seth Rollins for the WWE United States Championship. We'll have to see how these two titans will go at each other when they come face to face against one another.

Former WWE personality blasts wrestling fans for cheering Brock Lesnar's return

It's safe to say that the WWE Universe was quite happy to see their favorite Cowboy, Lesnar, return after a short hiatus. We last saw the former Universal Champion take on Roman Reigns at Summerslam 2022 in a last-standing match.

The Beast Incarnate came back and wasted no time taking out Lashley, nailing him with a german suplex, an F-5, and a Kimura Lock. The vicious attack from Lesnar had The All Mighty worn out for his match against Seth Rollins and cost him his United States title.

However, it seems not everyone was happy with how Lesnar's big return was perceived by WWE fans in his segment with Bobby Lashley. Speaking on the Jim Cornette's Drive Thru podcast, the former WWE manager put all modern wrestling fans on blast for cheering Brock Lesnar as he attacked the former champion:

"It is an indictment again of the modern wrestling fan and or the way the business has been presented, that when a guy switches heel, they love him," said Cornette. "Brock says good evening to everybody and says good evening to Bobby Lashley and picks him up for an F5 out of nowhere and f***ing drops him and the fans love it. Brock Lesnar turns heel, attacks another babyface for no reason out of nowhere and the fans chant 'one more time' for the babyface to be assaulted again."

