WWE NXT Superstar appears to fire subtle shot at CM Punk

It has been a while since CM Punk made his presence felt in the world of wrestling. He hasn't been seen much ever since he quietly relinquished the AEW World Championship after All Out 2022. NXT star Edris Enofe recently took a subtle shot at Punk while defending his recent tattoo.

Earlier this year, CM Punk became the number-one contender for the AEW World Championship after defeating MJF at Revolution 2022. The Best in the World successfully won the title when he beat 'Hangman' Adam Page at Double or Nothing 2022.

He later won his second AEW World Championship from Jon Moxley before dropping the title. Recently, Edris Enofe of NXT got a tattoo of the WWE logo and received negative reactions from the fans. Today, he responded and took a subtle shot at Punk:

"There’s nothing wrong with getting branded tattoos!! I get a @WWE Tattoo and y’all wanna clown me.. Others get a Pepsi tattoo and y’all don’t say nothing.. okay 👍🏾"

Malik Blade and Edris Enofe are currently working on the Black and Gold brand as a tag team.

What did CM Punk do in WWE before signing with AEW?

In 2006, CM Punk made his debut for WWE under the ECW brand. He quickly climbed to the top of the division and won the ECW Championship. He later won the MITB ladder match at WrestleMania 24 & 25.

In 2011, The Best in the World became the hottest star in the world of professional wrestling when he dropped a pipebomb on Vince McMahon and John Cena, delivering some harsh truths regarding the company.

CM Punk became the biggest star in the industry and held the WWE Championship for over 434 days before dropping the title to The Rock. He was later taken out of the title picture and began feuding with Brock Lesnar.

In 2014, he unceremoniously walked out of the company as WWE had other plans for him. After leaving wrestling for over seven years, he made his debut in AEW in 2021.

