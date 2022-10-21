WWE NXT Superstar claims she loves Natalya 'forever'

WWE NXT Superstar Cora Jade has taken to social media to express her love for Natalya.

Jade, who grew up a WWE fan, cites Nattie as one of her all-time favorites and even managed to get a selfie with The Queen of Harts as a youth. This was incorporated into a brief angle that the two women worked on earlier this year.

On the May 10th edition of NXT, Nattie defeated Jade via submission after making a shocking return to the brand just a few weeks prior. Cora Jade and Nikkita Lyons also defeated Nattie and Lash Legend in a tag match during this time.

The former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion has now taken to social media to quote-tweet a fan's post dedicated to Nattie. The original tweet showcases The Queen of Harts' time in NXT. Cora Jade noted that she loved Nattie "forever."

"Love @NatbyNature forever," Jade wrote.

Cora was last in action on NXT this past Tuesday night, where she was able to defeat Raquel Rodriguez by disqualification.

Natalya responded to Cora Jade's post

The former SmackDown Women's Champion has also taken to social media to respond to the young NXT star.

The Queen of Harts herself quote-tweet Cora's declaration. In the caption, she returned Jade's praise in similar fashion. Nattie even attached the same black heart emoji that Cora used in her own post.

"Right back at you, @CoraJadeWWE"

Although Natalya's last NXT outing was her submission victory against Cora Jade, she doesn't seem to be done with the brand. She recently teased a potential return to the developmental show. You can read more about that right here.

What did you think of Cora Jade's post? Would you like to see her and Natalya team up on NXT? You can share your thoughts in the comments section down below.

Poll : 0 votes