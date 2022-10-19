Natalya teases potential return to WWE NXT

WWE Superstar Natalya has taken to social media to tease a potential return to WWE NXT.

The Queen of Harts and WWE's developmental brand has a long history, dating back to the mid-2010s. During the early years of the black-and-gold era, Nattie was no stranger to the occasional trip to NXT. Not only did Charlotte Flair once best her for the vacant NXT Women's Championship, but she also holds NXT victories over the likes of Sasha Banks, Charlotte Flair, and Carmella. However, in 2022, the veteran once again dipped her toe in the NXT pool.

The Queen of Harts took to social media to state her potential interest in returning to the developmental brand. On her official Twitter page, Nattie quote-tweeted a fan's GIF of her in the NXT arena with the caption, "mood."

Nattie also defeated the likes of Cora Jade and Tatum Paxley on the show this year but was defeated in a tag team match alongside Lash Legend.

What was the fan response to the Natalya tweet?

The WWE Universe and wrestling fans alike took to Twitter to share their thoughts on Natalya's post.

One fan wanted Nattie to add the NXT Women's Title to her collection.

KindaichiLover @HatersKeeps @NatbyNature Hopefully the next time you go NXT you finally add the NXT Women's Title to your title collection. @NatbyNature Hopefully the next time you go NXT you finally add the NXT Women's Title to your title collection.

Another fan called the Queen of Harts legendary.

One fan complimented Nattie's outfit in the GIF.

Zech @Zech19014724 @NatbyNature I loved that outfit on you and looked amazing @NatbyNature I loved that outfit on you and looked amazing 😍😍😍

One WWE Universe member called her a Superstar, regardless of where she competes.

One fan called the Queen of Harts beautiful.

Another fan even welcomed her back to NXT, despite the fact that she hasn't returned.

With so many familiar main roster faces like Austin Theory and Kevin Owens present for last night's NXT, it wouldn't be a surprise to see Natalya pop up on the show in the near future.

What did you think of Natalya's post? Would you like to see her return to WWE NXT? You can share your thoughts in the comment section below.

